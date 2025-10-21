Throughout the ages, baseball has produced legions of great moments that last forever. That was the case in Game 7 of the ALCS, courtesy of George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays.

In the 7th inning, with the Seattle Mariners leading 3-1, Springer hit a three-run shot to give the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead. As a result, the fans at the Rogers Centre went jubilant as the Blue Jays went onto to win and make their first World Series since 1993.

Afterward, Springer was asked a question involving his sister Lena Springer, who is the head softball coach Trinity College in Hartford, per Adam Laskaris of Offside. In response, Springer said “She knows the game, we talk a lot… She kind of gets on my case a little bit more than I would like her to.”

When he was asked, “What does she get on your case about?” Springer said, “Everything. Everything a little sister could possibly get on your case about, she gets on my case about.”

As a result, Lena reposted on social media “Just doing my job, G!”

The histrionics of Springer's feat will live on in the hearts of Blue Jays fans forever.

The Blue Jays' newest home run hero

When it comes to the Blue Jays, it was Joe Carter who holds a special place in their hearts. He was the one who hit the walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series.

In the process, Carter became the second man in baseball history to hit a walk-off home run in the World Series. The first was Bill Mazeroski in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the New York Yankees.

Fast forward to 2025, it was Springer that got Carter out of his seat. Now fans will look back and celebrate Springer's dinger that got them back to prominence.

Plus, who knows what the World Series has in store?