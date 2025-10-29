Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber delivered one of the most pivotal moments of the World Series Tuesday night, striking out Shohei Ohtani to end his postseason on-base streak at 14 consecutive plate appearances at Dodger Stadium.

The moment came in the bottom of the third inning. With a 2-2 count, Bieber threw a changeup low and away. The Dodgers superstar swung through it, ending a streak that had spanned multiple games and fueled a historic postseason run at home for the Dodgers superstar.

FOX Sports MLB immediately shared the moment on its official X, formerly Twitter account, pairing the clip with a caption that fueled even more buzz around Ohtani’s historic streak.

“Shohei Ohtani had reached base 14 consecutive times at home before striking out in this plate appearance.”

Article Continues Below

Shohei Ohtani had reached base 14 consecutive times at home before striking out in this plate appearance 📺: #WorldSeries on FOX pic.twitter.com/SOm7PBpUap — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2025

The streak had become one of the most talked-about storylines of the World Series. Ohtani had reached base nine times in the 18-inning Game 3 marathon, added a walk in his first plate appearance of Game 4, and entered his second at-bat riding a level of dominance rarely seen in postseason history.

Bieber, a former AL Cy Young winner acquired by Toronto at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Guardians, entered Game 4 with a 3.57 ERA in the postseason. His strikeout of Ohtani not only shut down the streak but also preserved a 2-1 lead for the club at a crucial moment in the game.

While the Dodgers lead the series 2-1, Bieber’s strikeout gave the Blue Jays a much-needed momentum shift in Game 4. The right-hander’s clutch performance could mark a turning point as Game 3 World Series heads into the bottom of the sixth. The Blue Jays lead L.A. 2-1 on the road and are looking to even the series by taking Game 4.