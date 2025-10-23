The Toronto Blue Jays are playing in the World Series for the first time since 1993. Though they have an uphill battle against the defending champion Dodgers, they are lucky to have Max Scherzer on the mound.

If they pull it off, he would win a World Series with his third different team as well as pitch with his fourth. That alone will unleash a huge party, which it appears Scherzer likes to celebrate.

On Thursday, his fellow fireballer Shane Bieber provided context into Scherzer's partying ways, specifically after the Blue Jays knocked off the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS. Essentially, Bieber made the contention that Scherzer likes to let the haze of the party consume him, per Foul Territory.

“Regarding Max Scherzer, I don't even think he knows what he's doing” Bieber said.

"Regarding Max Scherzer, I don't even think he knows what he's doing." 😂 Shane Bieber says the Blue Jays WILD celebration after the ALCS was long, but well deserved. pic.twitter.com/uvTqrAjYnZ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 23, 2025

Who could blame Scherzer for wanting to live it up? After all, the Blue Jays came back from two run deficit to win the pennant before a raucous crowd at the Rogers Centre. The highlight came when George Springer hit a go-ahead three run home run in the bottom of the 7th inning.

A moment that will forever be cemented into the heads of Toronto fans.

Article Continues Below

During the season, Scherzer was 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts. In Game 4 of the ALCS, he threw for 5.2 innings and struck out five for an ERA of 3.18 as Toronto won 8-2.

If the Blue Jays defeat the Dodgers, Toronto will party like it's 1993.

The Blue Jays have been waiting for over 30 years to be back on top

In 1993, the Blue Jays won their second consecutive World Series title against the Philadelphia Phillies. It was marked off by Joe Carter's historic walk off home run in the decisive Game 6.

Since then, Toronto bounced around season after season without coming close to another crack at the World Series.

Now they will have their chance and bring baseball glory back to Canada.