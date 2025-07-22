The Toronto Blue Jays are on a roll, not just presently, but from a historical standpoint. They are 59-41 and in first place in the American League East.

In addition, they are in a fierce battle with the New York Yankees, with whom they are in the midst of a three-game series. On Monday, the Blue Jays notched the first win of the series 4-1.

Not only that, but they set a new standard in the process. The Blue Jays captured their 11th consecutive home victory, a new franchise record. The latest in a lineage of historical milestones the team has set this year.

On Sunday, the Blue Jays tied the record set by the 1985 team with their 10 consecutive win against the San Francisco Giants. With the trade deadline approaching, it is crunch time.

For Toronto, they are looking to boost their pitching, especially in the bullpen. Currently, relievers Yimi García and Ryan Burr are out with injuries.

Furthermore, Toronto are aiming to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023. They lost 2-0 to the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card series.

Additionally, they aim to surpass another team that set a standard 40 years ago.

The 2025 Blue Jays versus the 1985 Blue Jays

In 1985, the Toronto Blue Jays won the American League East with a record of 99-62. Ironically, they were in a battle with the Yankees. Ultimately, Toronto lost to the Kansas City Royals in the American League Championship Series.

At that time, Toronto was led by a core group of players. Among them were Dave Stieb, George Bell, Lloyd Moseby, Jesse Barfield. Those parallels exist today.

The 2025 team features a core group that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer. As of now, the Blue Jays are on pace to win the AL East again.

If they can hold off the Yankees, they will be on their way.