The Toronto Blue Jays have come out of the MLB All-Star break like a house on fire. At the expense of the San Francisco Giants, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company have started the second half of the 2025 MLB regular season with three consecutive victories, as they swept the visiting Giants at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The Blue Jays entered the midseason break on the heels of back-to-back losses on the road at the hands of the Athletics, but Toronto has clearly gotten it together of late, as the team capitalized on its home-field advantage.

And with their 8-6 win against San Francisco on Sunday, the Blue Jays have reached a statistical place they've never been to in four decades.

“The Blue Jays have won 10 straight games at Rogers Centre, tying the franchise record for longest home win streak, set back in 1985,” according to Sportsnet's post following Toronto's victory in the series finale versus the Giants.

Toronto found itself behind early in the Giants game, as San Francisco scored the first run of the contest in the top of the opening inning. But Guerrero tied the score at 1-1 with a solo home run that went 420 feet deep in the bottom of the first inning.

Bo Bichette had a two-run double in the third inning to put the Blue Jays ahead, 3-1, and Toronto did not look back from that point forward. Thanks to a robust run support, Jose Berrios survived a shaky start and got a win in the process after pitching for 5 1/2 innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and a free pass issued through 89 pitches. Meanwhile, reliever Yariel Rodriguez earned his second save of the season with a clean closeout inning.

The Blue Jays, who have won seven of their last 10 games overall, have taken over the top spot in the American League East Division, displacing the New York Yankees. Interestingly enough, Toronto's next assignment will be a crucial three-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, which begins this coming Monday evening.

So far this season, the Blue Jays have a 58-41 record, three games ahead of the rest of their rivals in the AL East.