The Toronto Blue Jays are down 1-2 in the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners as the club aims to even up the series on Thursday night. Leading up to the contest, it appears the team is making a roster move with Anthony Santander in mind.

Reports indicate that Toronto plans to remove Santander from the playoff roster, according to Mitch Bannon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. If the plan is executed, then the 30-year-old outfielder would not be able to return for the remainder of the postseason.

“The Toronto Blue Jays will be without Anthony Santander for the rest of the postseason. The switch-hitting slugger, Toronto’s biggest offseason acquisition, will be removed from the Jays’ postseason roster, sources tell The Athletic, pending MLB approval.”

Manager John Schneider admitted that the 2024 All-Star was experiencing back stiffness after the Blue Jays' 13-4 Game 3 win over the Mariners, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet. As a result, Schneider admitted that keeping Santander on the playoff roster was in the best interest of the player.

“Anthony Santander's back was ‘pretty stiff, sore after' Game 3, per Blue Jays manager John Schneider. ‘Checked in with him this morning and he still felt it. … Talking to him and after getting some treatment, didn't feel like the right thing to do to put him out there.'”

Schneider, who is 45 years old, claimed that Isiah Kiner-Falefa will get the start in the outfield in Anthony Santander's place, per Zwelling. Schneider exuded confidence in the eight-year pro to get the job done against the Mariners.

“On choice of starting Davis Schneider or IKF in Santander's place, John Schneider: ‘Looking at some history against [Luis Castillo] and some contact ability. Tough decision, for sure. But feel comfortable and confident with Izzy, just being a baseball player and being prepared.'”

Anthony Santander played in just 54 games this season for the Blue Jays due to a shoulder injury. He finished the regular season with a .175 batting average (career-low) and .271 OBP while recording 34 hits, six home runs, and 18 RBIs.