Though Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went a perfect 4-for-4 in Game 3 of the ALCS between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter still found a way to poke fun at him.

“In the history of the sport, there has been one cycle in the postseason,” Jeter told Guerrero in FOX's postgame show before posing a question. “How come you stopped at second base, man? How come you stopped?”

As David Ortiz laughed in the background, Toronto's superstar retorted.

“I mean, I just looked at the third base coach and he stopped me,” Guerrero said. “You've got to listen to your coach. To me, when I hit, I was trying to go to third. When I looked to third, [Carlos] Febles stopped me. I think he didn't realize at that point.”

As the chuckles continued in the studio, Jeter shared a hilarious piece of advice: “Next time, blink and tell him you didn't see him.”

“Yeah, next time, I'll do that,” Guerrero responded.

Article Continues Below

“Next time blink and tell him you didn’t see him”@derekjeter has some advice for Vladimir Guerrero Jr the next time he’s a triple away from the cycle 😂 pic.twitter.com/rvFhx4HgIV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2025

Facing a 2-0 series deficit on the road, Guerrero and the Blue Jays exploded for 13 runs in Seattle. The 26-year-old first baseman was flawless at the plate after an 0-for-7 start to the ALCS. He hit a solo shot in the fifth inning and doubled twice in the game. Guerrero drew a walk and scored three runs as well.

Toronto recorded 18 hits in Game 3, all of which came in the first three pitches of their at-bats. As a team, the Blue Jays homered five times and attacked Seattle pitchers early and often.

Thursday's meeting in Game 4 will prove pivotal with a chance for the Blue Jays to even the series. The Mariners will send Luis Castillo to the bump, while Max Scherzer will make his postseason debut for Toronto after being left off the ALDS roster.

We'll find out if the Jays' bats can carry over that momentum from Wednesday against Castillo, who shut out the Detroit Tigers on one hit over six innings in his lone playoff start.