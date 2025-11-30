The Tennessee Titans fall to 1-11 on the season after suffering a brutal 25-3 Week 13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a game that saw both teams squabble with one another, with Jeffery Simmons even getting involved at one point. After the game, Simmons revealed why he attacked one of the Jacksonville players.

While talking with media members in the locker room, the 28-year-old defensive tackle revealed that one Jaguars player made a vulgar statement at him, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Simmons wasn't going to let him get away with it, even if it drew a penalty that hurt the Titans.

“I mean, if we're talking about flags… The one I got, he stood over me and told me to suck his d***,” said Jeffery Simmons. “It is what it is.”

Jeffery Simmons gave the reason why he got up and went after the Jaguars player during today's game.

The Titans and Jaguars got into a couple of brawls during the contest. The first one came right before halftime when Arden Key got into it with Anton Harrison. That nearly caused an all-out brawl between both franchises. Another fight ensued late in the fourth quarter, and the officials ended up ejecting Tennessee safety Mike Brown.

It was another ugly loss for the Titans, as the team is now on a seven-game losing streak. The losses certainly do not fall on Jeffery Simmons, however, as the three-time Pro Bowler is playing at an elite level this season. Through 10 games played, Simmons has recorded 41 combined tackles (26 solo), 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

The Titans will have a chance to earn their second win of the season in Week 14 when they take on the Cleveland Browns. Both franchises are at the bottom of the rankings, making this a wide-open contest.