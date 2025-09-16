On Sunday, Toronto Blue Jays prospect Trey Yesavage generated laughs when he was called up. The following day, he was laughing all the way to the bank.

On Monday, Yesavage put on a solid showing in his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. In the 4th inning, Yesevage struck out the side and already had eight strikeouts to his name.

Trey Yesavage just struck out the side in the fourth and has eight strikeouts already. Dominant stuff in his MLB debut. #BlueJays

All the while, the Blue Jays were trailing the Rays 1-0. In August, Yesavage was one of three Blue Jays prospects predicted to be called up. This is a way to help bolster their shot at the playoffs with the season winding down.

As of now, the Blue Jays hold a four-game lead over the New York Yankees with an 87-62 record. Over his time in the minors, Yesavage made quite the impression. He had risen through the ranks quite smoothly, beginning with Single-A Dunedin and ending with Triple-A Buffalo.

Altogether, Yesavage played for four different Toronto affiliates. Ultimately, he finished his stint in the minors with a 3.12 ERA and 0.97 WHIP along with 160 strikeouts in 98 innings.

In 2024, Yesavge was the 20th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Trey Yesavage represents the future for the Blue Jays .

Already, Yesavage is building off his rapid rise to the top in his first game—a likely sign of what can come as he continues to grow as a major league pitcher.

Essentially, he is looking to charter a new course for the Blue Jays. Generally speaking, Toronto is a team whose farm system typically produces top position players. If he keeps this up, Yesavage could likely find himself in the starting rotation in the near future.

Plus, many Blue Jays' veterans are heading towards free agency this offseason, leaving room for newbies such as Yesavage to emerge and eventually blossom.