The Toronto Blue Jays are turning to one of their top prospects, as they prepare to close the 2025 season. Pitcher Trey Yesavage is joining Toronto as the team tries to hold their lead in the American League East division. Yesavage is making some humorous comments about the situation.

“There’s not much pressure at all. I’m still playing a children’s game for a living. There are five-year-olds who play this game. I think that me, at 22 years old, I can do it just fine,” Yesavage said, per MLB.com.

The young hurler is scheduled to make his first Major League Baseball start on Monday, against Tampa Bay.

“It’s insane. I’ve always dreamed about this and it’s finally come true. This is awesome,” Yesavage added.

Yesavage is a 6-foot-4 pitcher, who was selected by the team in the 2024 MLB Draft. He has been dominant this season in the minor leagues. The hurler has posted a 3.12 earned run average.

Yesavage has shown that he is a hot commodity in the team's farm system. He has appeared in games for four different minor league teams in the Toronto system this season. The pitcher has worked 98 innings.

The Blue Jays have a 86-62 record on the campaign. Toronto has a three game lead over the New York Yankees in the division, as of Sunday.

Blue Jays look to win the AL East

Toronto has won seven of their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are trying to hold off the Yankees, who have surged back in the standings in recent weeks.

The Blue Jays have overcome injuries this season to the pitching staff. Toronto's ace Max Scherzer was out of the rotation for months, but he is back. Yesavage will get a chance Monday to earn a permanent spot in the rotation, before the MLB playoffs begin.

The Blue Jays play Baltimore on Sunday, before starting their series Monday with the Rays.