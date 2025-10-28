The Los Angeles Dodgers threatened to retake the lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was out of place on a potential tag out at first. But his throw to third ignited his dugout and fans watching the World Series.

Guerrero Jr. executed this bonkers out that halted a late Dodgers rally and tagged out Teoscar Hernandez.

The Blue Jays wrap up the 6th inning with a crazy play 🔥pic.twitter.com/O1gXywPUPk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025

Hernandez already pulled off one epic moment on the Monday contest: Smacking the first solo home run of the night with an epic bat flip afterward.

An error or throw hesitation on Guerrero's side here would've placed runners on third and first for L.A. Toronto already started to lose a four-run rally — featuring Alejandro Kirk's franchise history making home run.

A Shohei Ohtani RBI cut the lead to 4-3, followed by Freddie Freeman sending him home off his single.

But “Vladdy” stepped up big without the bat, sparking reactions online.

Notable reactions on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. throw in Dodgers-Blue Jays

Talkin Baseball revealed on the social media website X, formerly Twitter, that Guerrero Jr.'s throw trekked 87.6 mph toward teammate Ernie Clement.

MLB content creator Marc Luino was one in awe of the play — calling it “unbelievable” while realizing the cannon Guerrero Jr. has.

Sportsnet Central Toronto analyst Tim Micallef called it “one hell of a play” in his reaction post. Even ESPN MLB analyst Jeff Passan reacted to the moment.

“The Blue Jays are an exceptional defensive team. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needed a perfect throw to nail Teoscar Hernández — and made it. Not a bad baserunning decision by Hernández. Just a strike and smooth-as-can-be Ernie Clement tag,” Passan posted.

And that throw wasn't Guerrero's last massive moment. He went from showing his cannon to showing his wheels — scoring all the way from first to put Toronto ahead here.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores from first as the Blue Jays take the lead in the 7th 😳pic.twitter.com/TdyjZxuFql — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025

Those big sequences brought the Blue Jays up 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Until Ohtani ripped one more solo home run to tie it up.