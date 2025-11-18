The Golden State Warriors spent the offseason weighing big moves, and Draymond Green made sure his voice was heard; his stance on Lauri Markkanen shaped NBA rumors that soon followed. It started as a quiet internal conversation, the kind teams usually keep buried. But Draymond didn’t hesitate. He warned the Warriors front office not to push too far. Not to give up young talent. Not to walk into a negotiation with Danny Ainge unless they were prepared to lose more than they gained.

"You usually don’t win those things against Danny Ainge." That’s Draymond Green, telling the Warriors’ front office they shouldn’t pull the trigger on Lauri Markkanen back in the offseason. He’s a fan of the guy, but the price? Too steep. Young players, draft picks, the future… pic.twitter.com/eUyJsv4r3M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 18, 2025

According to Anthony Slater, Green didn’t simply offer a veteran’s opinion, he stepped in early. He urged the team to stay grounded and remember how these high-stakes discussions tend to end. Ainge rarely blinks. The price for Markkanen would have meant picks, prospects, and pieces that matter for the Warriors’ long-term stability. Draymond respected the talent, but not the cost. And he made that clear.

The What-If for the Warriors That Won’t Go Away

Months later, the league has its receipts. Lauri Markkanen is torching defenses with the Jazz with effortless 30-point nights and almost 40 percent shooting from deep. Every highlight clip feels like a small sting for fans who love to imagine alternate timelines. In another world, maybe that scoring punch belongs to the Warriors. Maybe those pull-ups are happening under Chase Center lights.

Instead, the Warriors kept their core intact. They kept the youth. They kept the flexibility they believe will matter when the season tightens. Draymond stood by the philosophy that built four championships: trust your identity, trust your timeline, trust the room.

But the NBA rumors won’t stop. Not yet. As Markkanen continues to rise, the question grows louder, when the season hits its defining stretch, will Draymond Green’s caution look like veteran wisdom or the move the Warriors let slip away?