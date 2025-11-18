The Dallas Cowboys picked up a much-needed Monday Night Football win in Week 11 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, and it didn’t take long for a bold reaction to surface. Momentum has been hard to find this season for the Cowboys, but a convincing showing sparked a passionate response from longtime media personality Skip Bayless. The mix of improved play, strong offensive execution, and renewed confidence formed the backdrop for the declaration that caught fans’ attention.

Following the 33-16 victory, “The Arena: Gridiron” co-host and longtime sports personality Skip Bayless posted to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and delivered his latest take on the team’s outlook. His message came after Dallas picked up its fourth win of the season heading into Week 12, and the tone reflected his belief in a potential turnaround. The post was shared to the platform with a video attached, capturing Bayless’ reaction after the final whistle.

“MY COWBOYS ARE BACK IN THE SADDLE, BABY. PLAYOFFS STILL POSSIBLE!”

MY COWBOYS ARE BACK IN THE SADDLE, BABY. PLAYOFFS STILL POSSIBLE! pic.twitter.com/1QbVJlDzWu — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 18, 2025

The excitement arrived on a night when Dallas finally found rhythm across the board. Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns, the offense surged in the second quarter, and the defense limited the Raiders to one touchdown until late in the game. It marked one of the Cowboys’ most complete performances since September, giving fans reason to believe the team still has time to climb back into the NFC race.

The context, however, explains why Bayless’ statement drew such a reaction. Dallas improved to 4-5-1 with the win, remaining below .500 as the season turns toward Thanksgiving. The Cowboys sit behind the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles and remain outside the playoff picture. But the combination of efficient quarterback play, timely defense, and key contributions from George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb offered a glimpse of the ceiling they expected earlier in the year.

The upcoming Week 12 rematch vs. the Eagles will determine whether this renewed optimism lasts. Dallas needs another strong showing, and Bayless’ declaration sets the stage for one of the most important games of their season.