The Los Angeles Dodgers needed a tone setter on offense in Game 3 of the World Series. Teoscar Hernandez handed them that against the Toronto Blue Jays — featuring a crazy bat flip after the home run.

Hernandez faced a 2-2 (two balls and two strikes) count against former Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer. The right-handed hitter, however, got fans rising out of their feet on the fifth pitch. Hernandez then turned to his dugout and epically flipped the bat that direction.

TEOSCAR HERNANDEZ HOMERS TO GIVE THE DODGERS THE EARLY LEAD

Chavez Ravine exploded in euphoria as Hernandez took his laps around each base. The solo blast traveled 412 feet towards left field and placed L.A. up 1-0 early on. Hernandez smacked the HR off an 86 mph slider from Toronto's Game 3 starter Scherzer.

Surprisingly, the HR is now Hernandez's first official hit of this WS. But home runs erupted right after on the side of the visitors.

How Blue Jays responded to Teoscar Hernandez home run vs. Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani followed Hernandez's rip with his 389-foot HR over right field — putting L.A. up 2-0 in the bottom of the third.

The fourth inning witnessed the Blue Jays' bats come alive, though.

L.A. starter Tyler Glasnow faced Alejandro Kirk with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette on base. Kirk sent the baseball flying on the first pitch from Glasnow in the top of the fourth — traveling 394 feet to center field and catapulting Toronto to the lead.

ALEJANDRO KIRK PUTS THE BLUE JAYS AHEAD WITH A 3-RUN HOMER

Andres Gimenez added to Toronto's newfound momentum — by hitting this sacrifice fly RBI that lured Kirk home.

Andres Gimenez keeps the momentum going to make it 4-2 for the Blue Jays

Toronto kept Scherzer on the mound for the fourth, as he faced the team he played the 2021 MLB season with. The Blue Jays kept their 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth after the Hernandez smack.