Dallas Cowboys' star CeeDee Lamb added a major milestone to his fast-growing and impressive résumé on Monday Night Football, cementing himself deeper into Cowboys history during the team’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Entering Week 11, the Cowboys were desperate to snap out of their shaky season skid at 3-5-1, and Lamb was once again expected to anchor the offense’s rhythm alongside signal caller Dak Prescott.

Before kickoff, Lamb sat at 531 career receptions, tied with franchise icon Dez Bryant. However, the tie didn’t last long, and with 14:51 remaining in the second quarter, Prescott hit Lamb wide open in the end zone for an 18-yard score, marked Lamb’s first catch of the night, and the moment that pushed him ahead of Bryant for third-most receptions in Cowboys history.

NFL+ captured the moment on X, posting, “CeeDee Lamb passes Dez Bryant for the 3rd-most receptions in Cowboys franchise history (532).”

What makes the feat more impressive is the pace of this feat, as Lamb reached 532 receptions in just 88 games, far quicker than Bryant’s 133. He now trails only Michael Irvin (750) and Jason Witten (1,215), both Dallas legends who defined eras of Cowboys football.

His touchdown also carried another layer of intrigue. According to Dallas Cowboys Public Relations, the score marked his 40th career receiving touchdown:

“With that 18-yard touchdown reception, CeeDee Lamb reached 40 career receiving touchdowns. He is the third-fastest Cowboys player to reach 40 touchdown receptions, behind only Bob Hayes (48 games) and Dez Bryant (59 games).”

Despite the slow start, Dallas rolled to a 33-16 win, pushing the team to 4-5-1 ahead of a crucial NFC East matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.