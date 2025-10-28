When George Springer came up sour after hitting a foul ball off of Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski in Game 3 of the World Series, it immediately worried Toronto Blue Jays fans the world over.

Exiting the game with an injury to his lower right side, it looked unlikely that Springer would be available to play some 15 hours later when World Series Game 4 opens up, and unfortunately, that fear has come to pass, with the Blue Jays holding their star DH out of action and Nathan Lukes taking over as Toronto's leadoff hitter against the Dodgers.

With Lukes set to lead off for the Blue Jays against Shohei Ohtani in Game 1, Toronto has shifted around their lineup to compensate for Springer's absence, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. kicking up to the second spot, Bo Bichette shifting into the third spot as the DH, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa playing second while hitting from the nine hole.

Asked about his DH's status after the game, John Schneider noted that he doesn't intend to sub Springer off of the World Series roster in favor of an injury replacement, which means he could theoretically return to the team for Game 5, or if the series returns to Toronto for Game 6 and 7. But for now, Springer is out, with his status as a potential bench option very much unclear heading into Game 4.

Will Springer return during the World Series? Only time will tell, but after losing the second-longest game in World Series history in demoralizing fashion, the Blue Jays have to weather another major storm in sunny Los Angeles to secure a Fall Classic win.