After turning in one of the longest games in World Series history with an 18-inning war of attrition for the ages against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Dodgers took the field in Blue Heaven once more for Game 4, and it took very little time to get the sleepy crowd back into form.

Taking the mound against a Blue Jays team down their usual leadoff hitter, George Springer, Ohtani threw his first ball, a 97 mph fastball, just north of the strike zone to Nathan Lukes before putting a four-seamer down in the zone, which Toronto's left fielder blasted into left field for a foul ball.

…or was it?

With fans eager to take home a souvenir from the contest, left fielder Kiké Hernandez hauled behind to the stands and dived with reckless abandon for the ball, coming up with it to send Lukes home and the crowd at Dodger Stadium into an uproar.

Widely considered the Dodgers' resident Mr. October, though Freddie Freeman is seriously challenging for that moniker with his second walkoff homer run in as many seasons, Hernandez has been one of Los Angeles' best players during the spookiest month of the year, hitting .286/.340/.367 with an OPS of .707.

And the best part? Hernandez looks like he's enjoying every minute of it, which has helped to keep the Dodgers in games even when they approach 20 innings in the dead of the night.

With just two more wins needed before they can plan a parade through Downtown, the Dodgers are going to need Hernandez to keep delivering at the plate and in the outfield in their pursuit of the elusive repeat.