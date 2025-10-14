The Toronto Blue Jays have to be very concerned that they did not come away with at least one win at home in the first two games of the ALCS, as they now find themselves down 2-0 to the Seattle Mariners after being on the receiving end of a 10-3 demolition on Monday night. This was not the kind of play the Blue Jays expected from themselves, especially not after they took care of business with relative ease against the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays are not on the ropes quite yet, but their legs are shaky, and one more body blow will have them reeling and on the verge of getting knocked out of World Series contention. The series is shifting on the road, further compounding the difficulty of the task at hand for Toronto.

Going down 2-0 is not the end of the world in a seven-game playoff series, so as bleak as things are looking for the Blue Jays, this is a deficit that they're more than capable of overturning. For what it's worth, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez believes that the Blue Jays could pull off the improbable, referencing an all-time classic film in the process.

“One of my favorite movies, Rocky IV. The Russian looked unbeatable [but] all of a sudden we go, ‘Oh my god, he's beatable.' Sometimes, when you're the heavyweight champion, as the Blue Jays have been acting, and you get hit, you get on your heels, you don't know how to react. I think, the day off will be good, [the Blue Jays] will be better,” Rodriguez said, eliciting some laughter from his partners on the booth at FOX Sports.

Will the Blue Jays have a Rocky IV type of turnaround when the series shifts to Seattle? 🥊@AROD had to reference one of his all-time favorite movies 😅 pic.twitter.com/XS4cjZDM2Y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2025

It will be daunting for the Blue Jays to set foot at T-Mobile Park with their backs virtually against the wall. But Rodriguez is a battle-tested veteran who won a World Series title with the Yankees, so he knows what it takes — lending credence to his belief.

Blue Jays could not slow down Mariners' offense in ALCS Game 2

Trey Yesavage was quite brilliant in his first career postseason start. Alas, he could not catch lightning in a bottle twice. He allowed the Mariners to score six runs, with Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco both hitting a three-run home run, and the Blue Jays could not recover.

Game 3 of their ALCS clash will be on Wednesday night at 8:08 PM E.T., with Shane Bieber taking the bump against George Kirby.