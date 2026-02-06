The MLB season is less than two months away, and Max Scherzer is still a free agent. But as free agency continues and Spring Training nears, the Toronto Blue Jays are considering a reunion with their former pitcher, as they may add to their starting rotation, according to Tom Ruminski of the Score.

“The 41-year old Scherzer is reportedly back on the Blue Jays' radar after the club made a late run at Framber Valdez before the left-hander agreed to a deal with the Detroit Tigers onWednesday,” Ruminski wrote.

Scherzer has pondered retirement, as he is 41 years old and has played for 18 seasons. After confirming he wants to return for his 19th season, he is still looking for a home. Scherzer started Game 7 and had a chance to bring home a title for the Jays. However, he has not yet agreed to a deal with the Blue Jays or any team.

The Jays' rotation is already pretty strong. Kevin Gausman is the main starter at the top of the lineup. Then, Shane Bieber slots in as the second starter and will be the No. 2 if he stays healthy. Of course, the Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease, and he will slot in as the third starter in the rotation. Trey Yesavage will return and could develop into an ace after dominating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. Additionally, they signed Cody Ponce to be their fifth starter.

The Blue Jays have not made a decision on whether to sign Scherzer. But they may make the move, as they look to bolster their pitching depth, as they attempt to make the long trek back to the World Series after falling short to the Dodgers last season.