Free-agent right-hander Max Scherzer, 41, is still on the search for a new home as the MLB offseason goes on. Even after nearly carrying the Toronto Blue Jays to a World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7, the All-Star pitcher is still a free agent.

Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic report that Blue Jays playoff standout Scherzer is considering his options for 2026 and is willing to wait through spring training or even into the season for the right opportunity.

Scherzer said he is healthy and ready to sign with the right team, but he is willing to wait for a good fit. In a Thursday phone interview with The Athletic, the three-time Cy Young winner emphasized that if the right opportunity doesn’t come, he is willing to wait past Opening Day for a chance with a team he prefers.

He penned a one-year deal with the Blue Jays before the 2025 season. However, Scherzer remained injured much of the season, which limited him to seventeen starts in 2025 with the Blue Jays, where he posted a 5.19 ERA.

Article Continues Below

He excelled in the playoffs, allowing two earned runs in 5.2 ALCS innings against the Mariners and one run in 4.1 World Series innings, posting a 3.77 ERA over three starts.

Future Hall of Famer Scherzer has 18 MLB seasons with seven teams and a 221-117 record. He’s a three-time Cy Young winner, two-time World Series champ, eight-time All-Star, and led the league in strikeouts from 2016-2018.

Right now, there seems to be no spot for Scherzer on the Blue Jays’ stacked pitching staff, but if he’s willing to wait, opportunities could open up later in the season. The current rotation includes Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage, and either Cody Ponce or Jose Berrios.

If injuries or struggles occur, Scherzer could get another chance. He’s clearly looking to join a contender, and the Blue Jays fit that description.