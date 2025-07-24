The Toronto Blue Jays took another series from the New York Yankees to maintain the AL East lead. They took advantage of the Bombers' poor defense to take two games, extending their lead to four games. Now, the Blue Jays shift their focus to the MLB trade deadline as they look to add bullpen pieces. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has more on Toronto's deadline plans.

“As The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote, a rash of injuries has made bullpen help perhaps the Toronto Blue Jays’ biggest priority. But, like virtually every other team in the majors, the Jays also are in the market for a starting pitcher under club control beyond 2025, according to sources briefed on the team’s plans,” Rosenthal wrote.

“The Jays’ lack of rotation depth, however, makes it almost imperative they add a starter before the deadline. Scherzer has been on the injured list five times since September 2023. Eric Lauer’s impression of an ace might last only so long. Alek Manoah cannot be expected to be a stalwart if he returns from Tommy John surgery in late August, and few options exist at [AAA].” Rosenthal continued.

Both Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt are free agents at the end of the season, but Rosenthal says they want to come back. The Blue Jays have a chance to make a deep playoff run this year, but they need a starter. Like everyone else, they'll be calling the Diamondbacks to see if they can get one of the biggest names on the market.

Both Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly will be free agents at the end of the year and could be great fits on the Diamondbacks. They could also trade for Seth Lugo, who has some years of control left. While the Blue Jays keep winning, they could add another arm to make a playoff run.