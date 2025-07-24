The New York Yankees left Rogers Centre on Wednesday night with more questions than answers. Aaron Boone's postgame comments quickly made the rounds on social media following one of the team's sloppiest performances. Four defensive errors cost New York an 8-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, along with the series and valuable ground in the AL East race.

“Just not good enough,” Boone said after the game, as his squad wrapped up a series filled with miscues and missed opportunities.

The Yankees entered Toronto with a chance to climb toward the division's top. Instead, they committed multiple errors across the three-game set, bringing their total to 11 in their last seven games at Rogers Centre. On Wednesday alone, Max Fried, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Ben Rice, and Jasson Domínguez were each charged with an error, while Cody Bellinger lost a routine fly ball in the sky that turned into a triple for Ernie Clement and sparked a three-run rally.

Boone stood by the overall quality of his defense, noting that they ranked among MLB's top teams in defensive efficiency before the game. Still, he didn't downplay the significance of their latest mistakes.

“And a lot of the season, the defense has been very good. It's these two series where it's not been good. We lost games to them in big part because we've given them outs.” Boone said, according to SNY.

Social media users wasted no time clowning Boone for his comments. One post compared him to Frank Drebin from The Naked Gun, waving people along and declaring “nothing to see here” as flames raged in the background.

Another used AI to mock up a portrait of Boone holding a sign implying he's clueless at his job.

Others recycled a popular meme of him simply stating, “I have no idea what I'm doing.”

Let's see…. 39 errors as a team this year, 12 of them in 10 games vs Blue Jays, and your/our shortstop leads the AL. Yeah, were "very good defensively" 🙄😡🖕 BTW…. I can't stand hearing him talk pic.twitter.com/PkFalp2nsk — Vito (@Vidooch) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now the Yankees face a grueling stretch of 13 games in 13 days, starting with a weekend series against the Phillies. With the trade deadline looming, every inning matters — and so does every defensive play. Boone clarified that it's time to “tighten things up” before more games slip away due to fielding errors.