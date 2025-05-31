The Toronto Blue Jays used a three-game winning streak to make their way into second place in the American League East. Unfortunately, John Schneider's job just got even harder with another injury. Veteran outfielder Daulton Varsho exited Saturday's game against the Athletics in the third inning after leaving while holding his left leg. Myles Straw took his spot in center field.

Varsho was caught stretching between second and third after hitting a double, but dropped between the bases. He came up holding his left leg and appeared to be in “serious pain”, according to MLB.com reporter Keegan Matheson. Schneider turned to Straw to fill the hole in the field after Varsho went out, but fans are concerned.

Varsho made his 2025 debut in late April and quickly settled into the Blue Jays offense. After just 93 at-bats, Varsho is tied for the team-lead in home runs with eight. George Springer hit two solo shots on Saturday to join him and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the top of Toronto's stat sheet.

The one silver lining to Varsho's injury is that it is not in the same area as the one that delayed his start to the season. The 28-year-old was on Schneider's injured list with a shoulder injury he suffered in 2024. Varsho made his impact felt immediately, making what might end up being the best catch of Toronto's season.

However, Varsho's new injury against the Athletics could hold him out for another extended stretch. If it is a hamstring injury, the six-year veteran could be out for a month.

His exit comes at a bad time for Schneider's team. The Blue Jays are in second place in the division, but the Tampa Bay Rays are right next to them in the standings. At this point in their season, every game matters.

Toronto will try to win their fourth straight by beating the Athletics. However, fans will hold their breaths until they get an update on Varsho's health.