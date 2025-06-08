Ranking the ten best Washington Nationals was a fun exercise. On this list, you won't find one player that played for the Montreal Expos. Every single player on this list only played for the Nationals. Based on history, they have been around the shortest amount of time, debuting in 2005. So, in honor of their 20th anniversary, here are the ten best players as of right now.

There are certainly names you'd expect on here, such as third basemen Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon. Catcher Wilson Ramos also pops up, as well as some current superstars you'd expect. Only two starting pitchers make the list, as the Nationals have historically been driven by their offense. Despite that low number, the list is indeed fronted by an elite arm. Is it franchise icon Stephen Strasburg, a former number one overall pick? Or, the Nats' best free agent signing of all time, Max Scherzer? Let's dive in.

1. Max Scherzer is best National of all time

The man known as “Mad Max” is not only the best player in Nationals history, but he's also the best pitcher in their history as well. After a 2014 season in which he struck out 252 batters in 220 1/3 innings with the Detroit Tigers, Scherzer signed a seven-year, $210 million deal with Washington. The rest, they say, is history.

In 2015, his first year with the team, he threw two no hitters. In 2016, his second Cy Young Award and a 20-strikeout game. 2017 and 2018 brought a third Cy Young award and a 300-strikeout season, in that order. 2019, the pinnacle: Scherzer helped lead the Nationals to their first World Series title in franchise history.

Although his final two years never reached the heights of his first five, just look at how the first five went. Scherzer was a beloved clubhouse leader, something he still is to this day. While he might be finishing out his career north of the border with the Toronto Blue Jays this season, don't be surprised to see Scherzer retire as a National this coming winter. Washington is the location of many of his greatest triumphs. It's clear that “Mad Max” still holds a special place for them somewhere behind those steely, heterochronic eyes.

2. Juan Soto claims crown as top Nationals position player

The recipient of the richest contract in MLB history this past offseason, it's clear that Juan Soto is on the level of a superstar. That is without a doubt. Although his first season with the New York Mets still hasn't gone quite to plan, there's still another 14 years that the two sides have to spend together. No pressure, right?

Well, Soto wouldn't be in Queens if he first didn't breakout in the Beltway. It was with the Nationals where the baseball world saw just how special Juan Soto could be. The comparisons to legendary Boston Red Sox slugger Ted Williams, considered to be one of the best pure hitters of all time, have always followed the Dominican star since his early days in the Washington farm system.

Although his time calling Nationals Park home ended in a bit of a dour note, it has brought new life to the organization. Furthermore, Soto has continued to speak highly of his time in Washington, along with his other former clubs. He's one of the league's best and brightest. If he hadn't gotten his start under the bright lights of D.C, who knows just how good he could have been?

3. Bryce Harper is best draft pick in Nationals history

The top overall selection in the 2010 MLB Draft, Harper was destined for stardom long before the Nationals selected him. He graced the cover of Sports Illustrated as a teenager, where the hype around him truly took off. Even though he was a catcher earlier in his career, his time with the Nats was all about the outfield. The position change was just the first of many things Harper did that truly made him not only one of Washington's top stars in franchise history, but also its best draft pick.

He left the Nationals right before their World Series win in 2019, joining the Philadelphia Phillies. His contract was over $300 million, something that the Washington brain trust did not want to pay their homegrown star. However, this doesn't discount the impact he had in Washington. The team's return to playoff contention began with Harper's ascent, and he will certainly be a part of the Nationals Hall of Fame once he retires, much like the next name on this list.

4. Ryan Zimmerman makes huge mark as first draft pick in Nationals history

Zimmerman spent his entire 17-year career with the Nationals, as he was the team's first ever draft selection. He repaid that selection with being the heart and soul of its major league roster for essentially the entire time he was with the squad. He won the 2019 World Series with the team as well, serving as one of its' key locker room figures.

During his time in the nation's capital, he hit .277 with 284 home runs and 1,061 RBIs. His number 11 is retired, and he was inducted into the Nationals Ring of Honor. He still works with the team on a number of fronts, undoubtedly still lending an ear to players when needed. For a player known as “Mr. National,” it is only fitting that he is a part of this ranking.

5. Stephen Strasburg helped deliver Nationals' first World Series title

If Harper has earned the best draft pick in Nationals history, Zimmerman would certainly be second, followed very closely by Strasburg, another top overall pick by Washington. Along with Harper, his former teammate, Strasburg was one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory. His time with the Nationals started strong and burned brightly, with highs such as winning the 2019 World Series and be named an All-Star three times.

However, he's not higher on the list mainly due to how his career ended. Strasburg battled injuries at many times during his 12-year career. Those injuries ultimately ended his career, as thoracic outlet syndrome and nerve damage were the final straws. He retired last April, only pitching just over 31 innings after signing a massive seven-year deal following his World Series MVP win in 2019. If Strasburg had stayed healthy, who knows how high he could have risen up these rankings.

6. Wilson Ramos stands alone as the heart of Nationals past

Undoubtedly the best catcher in franchise history, Ramos is undoubtedly one of the most important players to ever play for this team. In the seven years he spent with the Nats, their transformation from afterthought to postseason contender was a stark one. Ramos was a key part of it. He even won a Silver Slugger award in 2016, in addition to gaining the first of his two All-Star nods.

He also caught Scherzer's 20-strikeout game in 2016. Although he dealt with his share of injuries (including a torn ACL that ended his superb 2016 season), there's no doubt that Ramos was beloved during his time with Washington. His contributions throughout the organization are why he is considered to be one of the best Nationals ever.

7. Trea Turner's electricity helped paced Nationals' WS winning team in 2019

Coming over in a trade with the San Diego Padres in 2015, Turner ascended through the minors quickly and emerged in the nation's capital in 2016. Taking over as the full-time shortstop before the 2017 season, Turner quickly became a star. He was the Nationals' table setter, using his unique offensive skills to help them rise up the ranks in the NL.

This culminated in a 2019 World Series win in which Turner helped Washington defeat the Houston Astros in seven games. Although he didn't have the best batting line in the postseason (.233 with a home run, three RBIs and a stolen base), he was still a threat for the Nats in every single matchup. Traded along with Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, Turner now plays for the Phillies with Harper. Despite joining one of Washington's top rivals, there is no denying his place in the team's history.

8. Anthony Rendon will always have a spot in Nationals lore

One of 2019's team leaders, Rendon was pivotal in helping the Nationals capture their first title. He had a career year, earning his lone All-Star nod while hitting .319 with 34 home runs and 126 RBIs. He was also a strong defender at third base, routinely showing why the Nats selected him so highly in the 2011 MLB Draft.

From his arrival in the majors in 2013 to take over for an injured Zimmerman at third base, to leaving for the Los Angeles Angels after the World Series win, Rendon was undoubtedly one of the top players on their best team ever. No questioned the contract he signed with the Angels after that outstanding 2019, which has made his decline all the more shocking in Los Angeles. However, his 2019 season is arguably one of, if not the best, hitting seasons in team history. It feels like it will remain so for quite some time. For as long as it remains so, Rendon will be a Washington legend.

9. Jayson Werth's veteran voice helped lead to early Nationals success

For as noteworthy as his lone post-playing career performance was, Werth is certainly considered to be one of the greatest Nationals ever. An early believer in what the Nationals were going to become, Werth joined the team from their division rivals in Philadelphia on a seven-year deal in December 2010.

Along with Ramos, Scherzer and others, Werth helped turn the Nats from an also-ran to a contender. His rapport with the community has also been well documented, as he still shows up to team events and loves to help out when able. He's also in the team's Ring of Honor, an honor also bestowed on Zimmerman, as relayed earlier. Because of everything he has done for the organization both on and off the field, Werth is well deserving of a spot on this list.

10. Will CJ Abrams climb up the list of Nationals greats?

As the Nationals try to get out of their post World Series win funk, a number of younger players have made their way to the forefront. Catcher Keibert Ruiz, acquired in the deal for Scherzer and Turner, is the starting backstop. Starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore has forced his way towards the front of the starting rotation after being one of the center pieces of the Juan Soto trade. Outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell III have also made their debuts since being a part of the Soto return.

Abrams, however, has made the biggest impact of this latest wave of Nationals. He's been with the major league roster the majority of his time since being a part of the massive package for Soto. He's been named an All-Star already and shown himself to be a dynamic defender who is a capable of pacing a strong lineup. He also overcame a brief demotion to Triple-A last season to come back even stronger this campaign. Will his continued growth help the Nats get back to contention sometime in the near future? That is certainly the hope of GM Mike Rizzo and the rest of the Washington brass.