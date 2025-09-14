The Washington Nationals are playing out another lost season. At 26 games under .500, the team will finish with a losing record for the sixth-straight year. The Nationals fired manager Dave Martinez in the middle of his eighth season with the team. Washington also moved on from GM Mike Rizzo, aiming for a clean slate in 2026.

The Nationals ’ 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday dropped the team to 14.5 games back in the Wild Card standings. With only 14 games remaining on the schedule, Washington was eliminated from playoff contention. It’s the sixth-straight year the team has missed the postseason. Washington hasn’t reached the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2019, per Talkin’ Baseball.

While they’ve long been out of the postseason picture, the Nationals delayed the inevitable by winning seven of eight games to start September. But Washington dropped three of the last four matchups. And Saturday’s loss clinched an all too familiar outcome.

Nationals flash potential in disappointing season

The Nationals are the third team to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention this season. The woeful Colorado Rockies were the first team to fall. However, Colorado managed to avoid the worst season in baseball history.

The Rockies got off to a historically bad start in 2025. The team was on pace to break the Chicago White Sox’s record of 121 losses set last year. But Colorado’s 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday ensured that the team would not surpass the White Sox's all-time mark. The Rockies could still tie Chicago’s record with 121 losses if they fail to win any of their 14 remaining games.

The White Sox were the next team to be eliminated. While Chicago improved from a disastrous campaign last year, the team was nowhere near competitive in 2025. Still, there is some hope as the White Sox have played well of late, going 9-4 so far this month.

The Nationals also have hope for the future. Although the team is far from a contender, it has pieces to build around. James Wood enjoyed a breakout season in his second year in the majors. He tied Bryce Harper and Juan Soto for the franchise home run record through a player’s first 162 games. And Wood joined an exclusive club, becoming just the third player to record 27 homers, 76 walks and 15 stolen bases at age 22 or younger.

Daylen Lile has also impressed. The young outfielder was called up in May and has flashed his potential over the second half of the season. Lile tied Harper’s rookie triples record, racking up nine three-baggers in just 75 games.