The Washington Nationals had one of their best offensive nights of the season on Saturday, in a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the midst of that game was the greatest start Major League Baseball has seen for decades.

“The Nationals' first 11 batters reached base as they scored nine runs before the D-backs got an out, which is the second most in the big leagues since 1961,” the Associated Press reported. “The Boston Red Sox scored 10 runs before the Florida Marlins got an out in a game on June 27, 2003, according to Elias Sports Bureau.”

Washington ended up defeating the Diamondbacks on Saturday, 11-7. The Nationals are now 28-30 on the year. The team has won seven of their last 10 games.

Inside the crazy night the Nationals had against the Diamondbacks

Saturday night was one for the MLB history books. Washington tied the National League record with nine runs before the first out, per MLB.com. The Philadelphia Phillies also accomplished that feat in an August game in 1948.

“I've been a part of some crooked numbers, but that was a good one,” Nats first baseman Nathaniel Lowe said, per the Associated Press. “It was nice to jump on a solid major league starter and put up a first inning like that. You don't see it often.”

Article Continues Below

Washington found multiple ways to get on base in that first inning. There were 16 total batters that made plate appearances for the club.

“We put together some good at-bats, everybody did,” Nats manager Dave Martinez said. “We spread the ball around the field. We ended up scoring a bunch of runs, which we definitely needed tonight.”

The Nationals finished May with a 15-12 record, despite injuries to some of their best players. It's the first winning month for the club since August 2023, per the Associated Press.

Washington is also a team riding a win-streak of four games. The club will try to make it five in a row when they play the Diamondbacks again on Sunday. Arizona has now lost nine of their last 10 games.