The Washington Nationals are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, but the club is playing with heavy hearts on Wednesday. One coach in Washington was spotted collapsing during batting practice and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Hours before the game, the unnamed coach fell to the ground and had to be carted off the field, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports. The Nationals canceled batting practice immediately, and players left the field for the clubhouse. There have been no updates since the incident, as the Nationals and Phillies started the game without delay.

“A member of the Nats coaching support staff collapsed during BP today and had to be carted off to receive medical treatment, prompting the team to cancel the remainder of BP and head back to the clubhouse to await word on his condition. Team does not have more details yet.”

More information regarding the scary incident should come to light at some point. The Nationals have also yet to announce which coach, or even provide a statement regarding the incident. The organization may also be waiting for more information before revealing anything to the public.

Nationals fans jumped on social media, praying and hoping for the best for the unnamed coach. Many are concerned with the incident while others yearn for an update, hoping for some good news.

While the team and fans alike await news, the club is trying to focus on playing against the Phillies. The Nationals hope to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019, when they won the World Series in a seven-game series against the Houston Astros.