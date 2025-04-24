The Washington Nationals are an interesting mix of intriguing young players and proven veterans under Dave Martinez. The team trades Paul DeJong for CJ Abrams on the injured list after their star shortstop spent a week out of the lineup thanks to a hip flexor strain.

The All-Star infielder is one of Washington's best players. However, he is still learning how to be a professional after his actions last September. The 24-year-old got demoted to the minors after staying out late when the team was on the road, according to ESPN and the Associated Press.

While the team will miss DeJong, Abrams gives them a boost. The shortstop was off to a hot start before missing time with injury, racking up 10 hits in 41 at-bats.

Abrams is the face of the youth movement for the Nationals as the team continues its rebuild. The difference between now and the last three years, though, is that he isn't alone. James Wood and Dylan Crews, as well as Keibert Ruiz, are emerging as contributors for the Nationals.

Even without Abrams, the team is doing well in the early part of the year. They hope that his return will help them build on the momentum they have built this season, ever since a historic Opening Day for the Washington.

The Nationals sit just below .500 and are third in the NL East behind the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. With the Atlanta Braves struggling, Washington has a solid chance of finishing outside the bottom two spots in the division for the first time since 2019.

The team has won four of their last five games without Abrams. They need to maintain momentum ahead of two straight series against Philadelphia and New York.

If the Washington Nationals are going to continue to turn heads throughout the season, they will need Abrams to lead the youth effort on the team and guide them to wins.