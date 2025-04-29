ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Washington Nationals look to pick up the win on the road in Philadelphia when they take on the Rockies in the second game of their series on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick.

Nationals-Phillies Projected Starters

Jake Irvin vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Jake Irvin – (2-0) with a 3.19 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP

Last Start: Irvin did not factor into the decision Friday against the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over 7.1 innings. He struck out four.

2025 Road Splits: Irvin has been dominant on the road, where he is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 0.53 WHIP across 13.1 innings.

Cristopher Sanchez – (2-1) with a 3.42 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Sanchez had to be lifted from his last start one week ago due to left forearm soreness after he gave up two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out two in just two innings.

2025 Home Splits: Sanchez has pitched well at home, where he is 1-0 with a 3.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 18 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Phillies Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +188

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Phillies

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, MLB.TV

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals are in a strong position to upset Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, thanks to Irvin’s recent run of dominant starts and the Nationals’ ability to capitalize on momentum. Irvin has been excellent in his last two outings, posting a 15:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio while allowing just two runs over 13.1 innings, including a nine-strikeout performance in Colorado and a seven-inning shutout against Pittsburgh. His curveball has been particularly effective, generating a high whiff rate and keeping hitters off balance. Irvin’s recent command and ability to limit hard contact give the Nationals a reliable edge on the mound.

While Cristopher Sánchez has flashed strikeout potential and a solid 3.42 ERA this season, he’s coming off a start shortened by forearm soreness and has shown some inconsistency, including a brief two-inning outing against the Mets. The Nationals’ offense, led by Keibert Ruiz and James Wood, has shown signs of life and could take advantage if Sánchez isn’t at full strength. With Irvin pitching at his best and the Phillies’ starter’s health in question, look for the Nationals to ride their hot hand and secure a key divisional win in Philadelphia.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies have a strong case to top Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, anchored by Sánchez’s blend of strikeout ability and ground-ball dominance. Through his first five starts of 2025, Sánchez owns a 2-1 record with a 3.42 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 26.1 innings, ranking among the league leaders in both punchouts and ground-ball percentage. He’s shown flashes of brilliance, including a seven-inning, 12-strikeout gem against St. Louis and a nine-strikeout performance versus the Dodgers. Sánchez’s ability to keep the ball on the ground and limit extra-base hits makes him a tough matchup for a Nationals lineup that has struggled for consistency, especially against left-handed pitching.

The Phillies’ offense also gives them an edge, with key contributors like Bryson Stott and Kyle Schwarber providing steady production in the heart of the order. Philadelphia has been effective as a favorite this year, boasting an 11-9 record when favored and a 6-1 mark when heavily favored. With Sánchez pitching at home and the Phillies’ bats heating up, Philadelphia is well-positioned to capitalize on any mistakes from Irvin and the Nationals’ bullpen. Expect Sánchez to set the tone early, and the Phillies’ offense to do enough damage to secure a crucial divisional victory.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Wednesday’s Nationals-Phillies matchup looks set for a close, low-scoring contest. Jake Irvin enters on a hot streak, allowing just three runs across his last three starts and showing excellent command, while the Nationals have won four of their last seven games. The Phillies, meanwhile, have dropped five of their last seven and have struggled to slow opponents, especially with a bullpen that ranks among the league’s worst. Cristopher Sánchez has been shaky, giving up six runs in his last three starts and seven runs in his last two home outings. Washington has hit well against lefties, and Irvin’s recent form suggests he can keep Philadelphia’s offense in check and come away with the upset victory on the road Wednesday.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Washington Nationals (+188), Under 8 (+100)