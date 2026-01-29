Team Venezuela continued shaping its roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic with two major outfield commitments that signal a clear competitive push.

Rising Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio and Boston Red Sox Gold Glove defender Wilyer Abreu have both committed to represent Venezuela, giving the national team a blend of elite athleticism, defensive reliability, and emerging star power ahead of the tournament.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast confirmed the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), announcing that Chourio will represent Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. The 21-year-old outfielder is coming off a breakout 2025 season and will make his tournament debut.

“Jackson Chourio commits to playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic!”

Shortly after, the podcast followed up with another update, confirming Abreu’s commitment, further strengthening Venezuela’s outfield depth.

“Wilyer Abreu joins a strong Venezuela World Baseball Classic roster.”

The additions arrive at a pivotal moment for Venezuela. The team recently learned that longtime infield anchors Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa will miss the tournament due to insurance complications tied to their contracts. With those absences confirmed, the country has shifted toward younger, athletic contributors capable of impacting both offensively and defensively.

Chourio brings speed, power, and versatility after posting a 21-home run, 21-stolen base season in 2025. His offensive profile adds a dynamic element to a lineup seeking more explosiveness at the top and middle of the order. Abreu, meanwhile, provides immediate defensive stability. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he is regarded as one of the premier defensive outfielders in the American League and offers elite arm strength in right field.

Venezuela will compete in Pool D of the World Baseball Classic, alongside the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands, Israel, and Nicaragua. All opening-round games will be played at loanDepot park in Miami, where depth and defense could prove decisive.

With spring approaching and rosters nearing completion, Venezuela’s latest commitments reflect a clear intent to contend deep into the tournament after a quarterfinal exit in 2023.