With the New York Mets preparing in spring training to get ready for the 2026 season, one player who is looking for an explosive year is Brett Baty. As Opening Day is in sight for the Mets, manager Carlos Mendoza would give praise to Baty, which should make any fan excited for the upcoming season.

Mendoza has thrown Baty in many positions in the park, whether it be at first base or in the outfield during spring training. As the manager would be asked if he would feel comfortable if the 26-year-old started at first base if it were Opening Day, Mendoza said he would be comfortable starting Baty in a myriad of positions, hyping up his defensive versatility.

“Yes, encouraging, especially with the way he's looking in the outfield,” Baty said, according to SNY Mets. “In the infield, especially at first base, I knew that wasn't going to be as hard. Encouraging of what we've seen from him in the outfield. The jumps, the rouytes, he's just got comfortable, getting to the warning track, having awareness of where the wall is, just things like that, that the game will tell you. I'm not surprised. He's an athlete. If today was opening day, I'd be comfortable playing him first, second, third, or right field.”

Article Continues Below

"If today was opening day, I'd be comfortable playing him first, second, third or right field" – Carlos Mendoza on Brett Baty pic.twitter.com/C2FKK6KA40 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 13, 2026

Last season, Baty would record a .254 batting average to go along with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs, looking to improve in a big way in his fifth season in the majors and with New York. The 26-year-0ld also looks to play more games after being in 130 contests.

The Mets themselves look to improve after finishing with an 83-79 record, which still eliminated them from the postseason as the team looks ahead to Opening Day on Thursday, March 26, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.