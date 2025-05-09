Major League Baseball lost a legend on Thursday when Chet Lemon passed away at the age of 70. Lemon was an excellent player in MLB for 16 years after the Athletics drafted him in 1972. The outfielder made his debut with the Chicago White Sox, where he played for nine years before joining the Detroit Tigers in 1982. He earned three All-Star nods during his career and won the 1984 World Series as a part of the Tigers. Detroit, which has returned to contention in the American League, mourn the loss of a franchise legend.

Lemon remained involved with the Tigers after he retired in 1990. His contributions were a big reason behind Detroit's run to the World Series, earning his third and final All-Star appearance. His 1984 season was a revival of what he did with the White Sox, and he led the Tigers' lineup all the way to a championship. Lemon and the 1984 team are affectionately remembered by Tigers fans, who haven't seen their team win it all since.

The former outfielder was consistent at the plate throughout his career with both teams he played for. However, what set him apart from others was his defensive talent. He set a record in 1977 with 509 putouts, according to MLB's social media page. That mark stood for more than three decades.

Unfortunately for him and Tigers fans, Lemon's career ended prematurely. After blood disorder diagnosis before the 1990 season, Lemon experienced a steep drop-off. Detroit waived him before Opening Day in 1991. He continued to struggle with his disorder, which caused strokes later on in his life. He and the 1984 World Series team were celebrated in Detroit last year, but Lemon was confined to a wheelchair for the ceremony.

Lemon is one of the bright spots in Tigers history, and the team will miss the franchise legend. Fans are hoping that the team honors his memory with a trip to the World Series. Detroit's players believe that they can put together a memorable season.