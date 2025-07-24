The New York Yankees just lost another series to the Toronto Blue Jays to fall four games back in the AL East. They are in desperate need of reinforcements at the trade deadline, including an infielder and multiple pitchers. There are only so many sellers, so the Bombers might have to give up a big piece to get what they need. Teams are looking at young Yankees 1B Ben Rice before the MLB trade deadline, but are looking at his catching prospects, according to Joel Sherman.

“Even as the Yankees have become more reluctant to trade Ben Rice, interested teams continue to explore if he can catch regularly. A Diamondback scout is on Yankees AAA hinting strongly toward an Az sell,” Sherman reported in the New York Post.

Rice came up as a first baseman last year when Anthony Rizzo was hurt. He did not play in the postseason, but forced his way onto the team with a fantastic spring training. The Yankees have platooned Rice with Paul Goldschmidt at first base and also used him as a third catcher.

Rice was drafted as a catcher, but his offense outpaced his defense. He was moved to first base in the minors and came up as one in 2024 and 2025. The Yankees are not thrilled about trading him, which is understandable considering Goldschmidt's expiring contract. But the Arizona Diamondbacks may not give them a choice.

The Yankees need pitching and infield help. The Diamondbacks are looking to sell amid an underwhelming season that has left them well out of the playoff race. While Arizona has not been good this year, they have the core to compete in the immediate future. Rice as a slugging catcher could change their lineup and help them compete in the National League.

What should the Yankees do with Ben Rice at the MLB trade deadline?