The baseball world suffered a tremendous loss today with the passing of Billy Bean. Bean was the Special Assistant to the Commissioner and MLB’s Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He died from acute myeloid leukemia at the age of 60, per MLB on X.

Bean – not to be confused with the former MLB player and current executive Billy Beane – played six years in the majors, spending time with the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He came out publicly as a gay man in 1999 and was the second MLB player to do so. Bean dedicated his post-playing days to advocating for diversity and inclusion.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred worked closely with Bean. “Our hearts are broken today as we mourn our dear friend and colleague, Billy Bean, one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known,” Manfred’s statement read in part, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Bean spent the last 10 years working with Major League Baseball as a passionate champion of “LGBTQ inclusion, and social justice initiatives to advance equality in the game for all,” per MLB on X.

His guidance was incredibly helpful in changing the culture around baseball. Although the fight for inclusion continues as just last year reliever Anthony Bass made anti-LGBTQ comments on social media. He was released by the Toronto Blue Jays shortly afterward.

In 2014, then-Commissioner Bud Selig hired Bean as the league’s first Ambassador for Inclusion. The role enabled him to educate players and support the LGBTQ community. Then in 2016 Commissioner Manfred promoted Bean to Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Former player Curtis Pride took Bean’s old role as Ambassador for Inclusion.

Bean was the second MLB player to come out as gay, choosing to wait until four years after his playing career ended to make his sexuality known to the public. Former Los Angeles Dodgers’ and Oakland Athletics’ outfielder Glenn Burke was the first baseball player to come out as a gay man, according to a report by the New York Times. Burke revealed his sexuality to teammates during his playing days and then publicly in 1982.

Bean received the diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia last year and fought against the disease for 11 months. He died today at the age of 60.

Commissioner Manfred said of Bean, “He made a difference through his constant dedication to others. He made baseball a better institution, both on and off the field, by the power of his example, his empathy, his communication skills, his deep relationships inside and outside our sport, and his commitment to doing the right thing. We are forever grateful for the enduring impact that Billy made on the game he loved, and we will never forget him,” per Mark Feinsand.