Anthony Bass saw his tenure end with the Toronto Blue Jays end on Friday after getting designated for assignment. While general manager Ross Adkins claims it was a “baseball decision,” the Blue Jays are widely aware of the looming controversy surrounding Bass.

The relief pitcher angered fans after sharing anti-LGBTQ+ rheotric on Instagram. Bass posted a video encouraginng people to boycott stores like Target and Budlight for promoting LGBTQ+ campaigns. While he said he didn't mean to offend anyone, Bass stood by what he posted due to his personal beliefs. For Adkins, the saga following Bass was too much for the Blue Jays to handle, via Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

“The distraction component was apart of it,” Adkins said of Bass' relief. “These are very difficult decisions that have a lot that go into them.”

While Adkins didn't say Bass' comments directly led to his release, they certainly didn't help his cause. Moving forward, the Blue Jays GM said he doesn't expect Bass to return to the organization for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Bass had appeared in 22 games for the Blue Jays this season after spending part of last year with the Miami Marlins. He had pitched to a 4.95 ERA and a 19/9 K/BB ratio over his 20 innings.

The Blue Jays will now continue their postseason chase without Bass in their bullpen. As fans look back on his tenure, they'll think of what led to his demise. Toronto will look to get past their Bass controversy and get back to winning baseball games.