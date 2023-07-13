The much-hyped Lionel Messi debut in the MLS is just a few days away. The Argentine legend confirmed his departure from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) to join the US-based league. It is reported that Messi refused a £78m move to Saudia Arabia before heading to the MLS.

It is not just the end of his European chapter but also a dawn of a new era in the United States. MLS has welcomed many quality players, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Frank Lampard, and David Beckham, but nothing comes close to Messi. The Argentine is considered the greatest footballer of all time after winning the World Cup with his country last year.

As the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is set to make his MLS debut, here are some forgotten stars he would be lining up against.

Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke was once one of the most underrated strikers in the Premier League during his time at Crystal Palace. However, a move to Liverpool took away all that hype. He is currently representing DC United.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri is no stranger when it comes to grabbing the headlines. The Switzerland International grabbed all the headlines when he scored an overhead kick in the Euro 2016. Moreover, he has won two Champions Leagues with Bayern Munich and Liverpool, respectively. The former Stoke City man is currently representing Chicago Fire.

Ryan Gauld

Ryan Gauld was once dubbed the “Scottish Lionel Messi.” Although he didn’t live up to that hype, he will be coming up against the real Messi soon. He has been representing Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS since 2021.

Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama was once considered one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League. He was extremely consistent during his days at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively. He is representing CF Montreal since 2020 and has made over 100 appearances in the MLS for the club.

