Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is reportedly engaged in advanced negotiations with Olivier Giroud, France's all-time leading scorer, regarding a potential summer move following the expiration of his contract with AC Milan. Sources familiar with the talks, speaking to The Athletic, indicate that while no agreement is imminent, LAFC has Giroud's MLS discovery rights, giving them priority over other clubs in the league, underscoring their seriousness in pursuing the experienced striker.
Giroud, 37, has been enjoying another impressive season with AC Milan, having contributed 12 goals and eight assists in 26 Serie A appearances. His performances have been instrumental in Milan's pursuit of success, with the club currently sitting second in Serie A and advancing to the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Since joining Milan from Chelsea in 2021, Giroud has been a key figure in the team's achievements, including winning the Serie A title in his debut season.
Should Giroud opt for a move to MLS, he would join a star-studded attacking lineup at LAFC, which already boasts talents like reigning MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga and Uruguay international Cristian Olivera. Furthermore, Giroud would reunite with his former France teammate, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who recently joined LAFC earlier this year.
Throughout his illustrious career, Giroud has left an indelible mark on the footballing world, having enjoyed successful spells with clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea, winning numerous domestic and European titles. Giroud's contributions to the French national team have been equally impressive at the international level, with appearances in two World Cup finals and a tally of 56 goals in 129 caps for Les Bleus.
As negotiations between LAFC and Giroud continue, the potential arrival of the seasoned striker would undoubtedly add further firepower to the MLS club's ambitions of securing silverware and maintaining their competitive edge in the league.
