Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks pulled off a stunning come-from-behind win Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, and in the process moved up to the top spot in the NFC West standings — and the NFC.

The Seahawks ended the contest in overtime after Darnold found tight end Eric Saubert for the game-winning two-point conversion attempt, giving Seattle the 37-36 victory. Before that, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a four-yard pass for a touchdown to cut the Rams' lead down to a point.

Here is the video of Saubert's clutch reception that won the game for Seattle.

THE SEAHAWKS CONVERT THE 2-POINT CONVERSION TO WIN THE GAME IN OT 😤👀

The Seahawks appeared to be circling down the drain in the fourth quarter, when Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua scored a touchdown that extended Los Angeles' lead to 16 points following the extra-point kick by Harrison Mevis.

But Seattle showed some life when wide receiver Rashid Shaheen turned a punt return into a 58-yard touchdown that was followed by a two-point conversion score by wide receiver Cooper Kupp to cut LA's lead down to eight points. After forcing the Rams to punt, the Seahawks scored another touchdown, as Darnold found tight end AJ Barner for a 26-yard score before running back Zach Charbonnet added two more points off a (crazy) two-point conversion attempt to tie the score at 30-30.

Neither team scored the rest of the way in the fourth quarter, necessitating overtime, where the Rams struck first, with Nacua scoring on a 41-yard touchdown reception.

Just when it looked like the Seahawks were done for the night, they engineered a nine-play scoring drive that will be talked about, at least in Seattle, for a long time.

Seattle now carries an NFC-best 12-3 record. The Seahawks have control of their fate in their pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Their remaining two game are against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 and versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 — both on the road.