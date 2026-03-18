Ronda Rousey is scheduled to make her MMA comeback in the next few weeks against Gina Carano on May. 16, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. While Rousey will make her long-awaited MMA comeback following a successful pro-wrestling career across WWE, ROH, and the indies, Carano will also be in her first MMA fight in roughly 17 years. The much-awaited Rousey-Carano fight is scheduled to be streamed live on Netflix.

With the fight set to take place under Jake Paul's MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) banner, Rousey and Carano were recently present at a press conference to promote their fight and the rest of the card. Rousey's speech about UFC's low pay structure at the press conference soon went viral.

Recently speaking on his Death Row MMA YouTube channel, veteran fighter Jorge Masvidal reacted to Rousey’s speech. He opened up about how “spooked” he was by Rousey's appearance.

“Her eyes, bro. Her nose, her teeth, like what type of demonology is she on, bro?” Masvidal questioned. “This is spooky, man. I know Ronda [Rousey] was a h**l of a fighter at one point, but she looks spooky. I seen that interview and I was spooked out. I don't know what's going on with Ronda.”

Article Continues Below

He further opened up on Rousey's choice to slam Dana White, as he was the one who “made” her. “Ronda's never been the best on the mic, really, tell you the truth. So she says like things that are weird, like you know. Her taking the shots at Dana [White]. I'm like, man, Dana made you, you know,” Masvidal continued. “Literally, Dana handwalked you into the league and opened doors for you and opened a lot of doors for you. I know she's the one that did the accolades. She's the one that fought, got in that cage and, you know, kept what she killed.”

While Masvidal was not in favor of Rousey's comments on the UFC pay structure, she received some favorable support from UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who sided with her on the rant.