In the next few months, Ronda Rousey is scheduled to make her MMA comeback fight against Gina Carano in May. 16, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. While Rousey will make her MMA comeback following a successful pro-wrestling career, Carano will also be in her first MMA fight in nearly 17 years.

Rousey and Carano recently appeared on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2026, for a press conference for their fight. Rousey, who was once the first woman signed by UFC, recently expressed her honest thoughts about UFC's pay structure. She made the comments after Jon Jones was offered low pay to fight at the UFC Freedom 250 card.

Shortly after, her comments became a talking point on the internet. UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan also shared his views on it and shared similar opinions to Rousey. Speaking with Dustin Poirier on the latest episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan expressed his thoughts.

“She had this big, long speech about the UFC (partnering with Paramount) for $7 billion, and these fighters aren't making enough money – look, she made some good points,” Rogan said. “The most important thing is she gets the conversation out there, and it puts pressure on the UFC to pay people more. If Netflix can become successful at MMA, if they can become successful at putting cards together and pulling fighters away – like, right now they're doing a one-off,” Rogan said.

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“It's crazy money, but if anybody's got that kind of money, it's Netflix. They throw around a lot of ridiculous money. They make so much money. So they can kind of do that. The question is, are they going to do that more than once? If they do that more than once, then what happens is it's all about the name of the fighters just like in boxing. Nobody cares if it's Golden Boy, Bob Arum (promoting events). Nobody cares about that. What they care about is who's fighting who?” Rogan finished.

UFC fighters reportedly earn approximately 15–20% of the company's earnings, a significantly lower figure than the around 50% revenue share typical in major sports leagues like the NFL and NBA.