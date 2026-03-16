On Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026, MMA and UFC veteran Ronda Rousey shocked the world when she made her surprising AEW debut at Revolution. Moments after Toni Storm's victory over Marina Shafir, Rousey made her way through the crowd and stood beside Shafir.

As soon as Storm spotted Rousey in the ring, she made her way down toward Rousey and shared an intense staredown and confrontation with her. However, none of the women turned this segment into a violent physical brawl and instead kept things peaceful between them.

The Los Angeles, California crowd also expressed their real feeling toward Rousey as they let out loud groans and heavily booed “The Baddest Woman on the Planet.” Soon after, she exited the ring and made her way to the back through the crowd. She also later exchanged a brief moment with Jon Moxley backstage.

Later, at the Revolution post-show press conference, Tony Khan opened up and shared his honest feelings on Rousey's AEW appearance. “Marina [Shafir] and Ronda [Rousey] are good friends. Ronda’s actually wrestled for me before, but never in AEW. Ronda wrestled in ROH. We had a great match a few years ago, also in Los Angeles. It was Ronda and Marina teaming up in ROH against Billie Starkz and the World Champion Athena. I thought it was fantastic,” Khan said.

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“Ronda Rousey is a huge star, so we have a great relationship with her. She’s wrestled for me before in ROH, and she’s always welcomed here in AEW anytime. She’s got a big fight coming up against Gina Carano, and I don’t know Gina Carano at all. Ronda’s always been very good to me. I wish her the best.

“I think that would be great. Ronda’s always welcome here, and anybody from AEW that wants to attend that fight is welcome to do so. Ronda may invite some people. Ronda invited me to the fight tonight. So, I guess so, yes, sounds like we’re gonna be there,” he further added.

Rousey is next set to be in a match against Gina Carano in May. 2026 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The fight will be under the banner of Jake Paul's MVP and streamed live on Netflix.