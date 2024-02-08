When Moana 2 hits theaters, it will feature songs without Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lin-Manuel Miranda-less Moana 2

Moana on screen with fans and Disney logo.

Disney's Bob Iger recently revealed to CNBC that the planned Moana Disney+ series will become a sequel feature film. That's music to the ears of fans of the first film. However, it was also revealed (via Variety) that Miranda, who wrote the songs for the original film, isn't expected back.

Instead, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (and Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina from the first film) will handle the music in the sequel.

That's a huge blow to the film. The animated Disney film is widely associated with its music. Miranda played a huge part in that success.

RECOMMENDED
Moana on screen with fans and Disney logo.
Moana gets a surprising sequel update from Disney

Nathanael Fakes ·

Charlie Bushnell as Luke in Percy Jackson and the Olympians next to on-screen dad Lin-Manuel Miranda and iPhone.
EXCLUSIVE: Percy Jackson star Charlie Bushnell's subtle Lin-Manuel Miranda texting flex

Andrew Korpan ·

Auli’i Cravalho shared insight into why she isn't returning for the live-action Moana.
Moana star Auli’i Cravalho drops truth bomb about live-action recasting

Kevin Billings ·

Moana was a 2016 Disney animated film directed by John Musker and Ron Clements. It was a huge hit, grossing over $680 million at the box office. Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson starred in the animated film. A live-action remake, which will feature Johnson, is also in the works in addition to the sequel film.

Perhaps the move by Disney to put Moana 2 in theaters is an effort to rebound after a disappointing 2023 at the box office. Most of Disney's tentpoles, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Haunted Mansion, and Wish, flopped. Elemental was an exception, but it took long legs to gross nearly $500 million.

Lin-Manuel Miranda gained notoriety for his Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton. He's written the music for animated films including Moana, Vivo, and Encanto. Additionally, Miranda wrote a song for Disney's live-action Little Mermaid film. Miranda has also starred in films like Mary Poppins Returns and appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Tick, Tick Boom.