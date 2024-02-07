It's a welcome surprise for the beloved animated feature.

Who saw this coming? Moana is getting an animated sequel that's set to hit theaters.

Not only is the live-action version that stars Dwayne Johnson heading our way but there's also an animated sequel to the 2016 film, THR reports.

Surprises from Disney

Some big announcements came from Bob Iger Wednesday morning. He announced this new Moana movie and revealed that Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will be exclusively streamed on Disney+.

As for this new animation project, he said, “We were impressed by what we saw, and knew it deserved a theatrical release.” Also, he noted that the original film had surpassed 1 billion minutes of viewing on Disney+ in 2023.

A press release from Disney says, “Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui, and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.”

Moana scored big at the box office, grossing $643.3 million globally. Plus, it received Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Song for How Far I'll Go by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This new animated feature will have Dave Derrick Jr. directing. As for the music, Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina are writing it.

What's uncommon is that this new Moana film was just announced and will be released this year on November 27. Normally, we'd get a heads-up about an animated project like this at least a year beforehand. But hey, whatever. Fans are thrilled.