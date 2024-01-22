Charlie Bushnell revealed that he texts his father in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It may shock you to know that Charlie Bushnell didn't get to act alongside his on-screen dad, Lin-Manuel Miranda, in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Same goes for AEW star Adam Copeland (formerly Edge in WWE).

Despite this, the Diary of a Future President star had positive interactions with both.

Texting buddy

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new Peacock show, In the Know, Bushnell revealed he didn't get to work with Miranda or Copeland firsthand on the Percy Jackson set.

“I didn't get to work with Adam Copeland or Lin-Manuel Miranda this season,” he revealed. “I got to meet Adam at the [Percy Jackson] premiere, which was so much fun. Unfortunately, Lin was sick, so he couldn't make it.”

While they didn't meet in-person, the two are texting buddies. So much so that Miranda congratulated his on-screen son on the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

“We've been talking a little online and he sent me a really nice message after he watched the first couple of episodes,” Bushnell revealed.

That wasn't it, though. Bushnell also wished his Percy Jackson co-star Miranda a happy birthday on January 16.

“It was his [Miranda's] birthday the other day and I texted him ‘Happy Birthday,'” the Percy Jackson star said. “So we have a little online banter going on, which has been really nice.

“I really hope I do get to eventually have some scenes with them in the future. That would be so much fun because they're the best — they're like the nicest guys on the planet,” he concluded.

In Percy Jackson, Charlie Bushnell plays Luke, a camper at Camp Half-Blood. Lin-Manuel Miranda plays his father, Hermes, a God.