Modern Warfare 2 attachment tuning disabled because of crashes

The attachment tuning feature in Modern Warfare 2 has been temporarily disabled as it is causing some games to crash. Keep reading to learn more about it.

A tweet from the official Infinity Ward Twitter account had this to say about the situation:

We are disabling attachment tuning until further notice to investigate crashes for users with 5 attachments tuned. If you currently have a tuned attachment equipped, you will need to unequip and reequip it to use your loadout.

Nobody really knows why this crashes the game. All they know is that tuning five of a gun’s attachments causes it. As a precautionary measure, they disabled the feature. They are also telling players to unequip and reequip their gun attachments. Currently, Infinity Ward has no updates about the situation, so we’re not sure when this feature will make a return.

For those not familiar with the attachment tuning feature, it allows players to fine-tune the effects of the attachments that they equip on their guns. For example, some grips stabilize a gun’s recoil, while increasing the time it takes to aim down sights. With Modern Warfare 2’s attachment tuning feature, players can adjust just how much the attachment affects these stats. Of course, this is not without its downsides. Fine-tuning the attachments can increase or decrease their size and weight, which also affects the gun. It’s a matter of finding the sweet spot for your attachments.

Of course, thanks to it getting disabled, new players won’t be able to use said feature until Infinity ward returns it to the game.

