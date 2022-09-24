Moonscars Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Fight through the bowels of the Earth to find your maker, and figure out who you are and the reason behind your creation. Keep reading to learn more about Moonscars, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Moonscars Release Date: September 27, 2022

Moonscars releases on September 27, 2022, on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Moonscars gameplay

Moonscars is a Souls-like Metroidvania game. The game puts an emphasis on the player learning from every death and overcoming their challenges that way. Like other Metroidvania game, it is a 2D sidescrolling action game with platforming elements. Players must traverse through each stage, making their way through by running, jumping, and dashing their way through. You must also take care to avoid various terrain dangers, such as spikes. Other than this, players must also fight through various enemies, each with their own attacks that you must dodge or parry. This is where the “learning from every death” comes into play. Whenever you die, you learn how to avoid the enemy attacks, and how you must attack. Players must be prepared to repeat this process over and over again throughout their time in the game.

Players also have access to a variety of attacks and spells. Changing up your attacks and weaving in spells is the key to victory in this game. Some attacks might not work on certain enemies, so you will have to figure out what works best. These new attacks and skills might also help in your exploration. For example, having a skill that allows you to dash over a long distance in the air could help you reach new places. Studying what you have, and learning how to apply them in combat and exploration is your key to victory.

Moonscars story

You play as Grey Irma, a fierce clayborne warrior. She travels the land, fighting enemies and forging on for a sole purpose. That is, she must find her Sculptor, and ask them why she was created. As you travel the land in search of your creator, you will encounter different enemies, some of whom you may know from the past. The more you explore and fight, the more you learn about your story, and the closer you are to unearthing just who you really are.

