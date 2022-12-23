In Magic The Gathering Arena, there are always codes that you can immediately redeem to get free packs to test out the latest expansion of the game and here is the current list as of December 2022. These cards will be added to your collection for your usage when you test them out in your games and create your strongest possible deck to compete with online players.
You should grab as many free MTG Arena codes as you can as expanding your entire digital Magic The Gathering card pool can take some time if you are not willing to shell out some money to immediately purchase some packs, much like real cards. It would definitely be a slow process to collect cards by grinding out the gold or premium gems, playing regularly. To help ease out the grind on these cards, here’s a list of all the current codes that provides mostly free packs as well as gold to boost you in your game. Some of the codes also unlock specific cards, cosmetics, and experience boost to help you progress your free Mastery pass further. Playing MTGA will let die hard Magic: The Gathering fans play the game more, especially with readily available online players and the convenience of accessibility of the game, which can be played on PC and mobile phones.
New MTG Arena Codes will be added from time to time (especially with every new expansion), so be sure to bookmark this page and check back later!
Free MTG Arena Rewards
|Date Released
|Rewards
|2022/12/13
|6 Alchemy: The Brothers’ War packs
|2022/12/13
|Wastes Basic Land Card
Free MTG Arena Codes
|Date Released
|Code
|Rewards
|Expiry Date
|2022/12/09
|RepairAndRecharge
|3000 XP
1000 Gold
|2022/12/20
|2022/11/15
|PlayBRO
|3 The Brothers’ War packs
|TBA
|2022/10/07
|PlayDMUA
PlayDMUAlchemy
|3 Alchemy: Dominaria packs
|TBA
|2022/09/01
|PlayDMU
|3 Dominaria United packs
|TBA
|2022/07/07
|PlayHBG
|3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate packs
|TBA
|2022/06/02
|PlayAlchemyNewCapenna
|3 Alchemy: New Capenna packs
|TBA
|2022/05/16
|CabarettiAlliance
|Cabaretti Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/05/16
|RiveteerBlitz
|Riveteers Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/05/16
|ObscuraConnive
|Obscura Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/05/16
|MaestroCasualty
|Maestros Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/05/16
|BrokerShield
|Brokers Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/04/28
|PlaySNC
|3 Streets of New Capenna packs
|TBA
|2022/04/08
|InformationIsPower
|Obscura Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/04/08
|CrimeIsAnArtForm
|Maestros Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/04/08
|AlwaysFinishTheJob
|Riveteers Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/04/08
|FunIsntFree
|Cabaretti Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/04/08
|ReadTheFinePrint
|Brokers Sleeve
|TBA
|2022/03/17
|PlayNEOAlchemy
|3 Alchemy: Kamigawa packs
|TBA
|2022/02/10
|PlayNEO
|3 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs
|TBA
|2021/11/11
|PlayVOW
|3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs
|TBA
|2021/09/16
|PlayMID
|3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs
|TBA
|2021/07/08
|PlayDND
|3 Forgotten Realms packs
|TBA
|2021/04/15
|PlayStrixhaven
|3 Strixhaven: School of Mages packs
|TBA
|2021/03/25
|DebateDuelists
|Silverquill Sleeve
|TBA
|2021/03/25
|ArtClub
|Prismari Sleeve
|TBA
|2021/03/25
|SwampPunks
|Witherbloom Sleeve
|TBA
|2021/03/25
|MathWhizzes
|Quandrix Sleeve
|TBA
|2021/03/25
|RockJocks
|Lorehold Sleeve
|TBA
|2021/01/28
|PlayKaldheim
|3 Kaldheim packs
|TBA
|2020/11/12
|TryKaladesh
|1 Kaladesh Remastered Pack
|TBA
|2020/09/17
|PlayZendikar
|3 Zendikar Rising packs
|TBA
|2020/06/25
|PlayM21
|3 Core Set 2021 packs
|TBA
|2020/04/24
|FNMATHOME
|1 MTG Arena Promo Pack
|TBA
|2020/04/16
|PlayIkoria
|3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packs
|TBA
|2020/01/16
|PlayTheros
|3 Theros Beyond Death packs
|TBA
|2019/09/26
|PlayEldraine
|3 Throne of Eldraine packs
|TBA
|2019/07/02
|PlayM20
|3 Core Set 2020 packs
|TBA
|2019/07/02
|LevelUp
|2000 Mastery XP
|TBA
|2019/06/21
|EnlightenMe
|Narset, Parter of Veils (WAR) glass card style
|TBA
|2019/06/14
|WrittenInStone
|Nahiri, Storm of Stone (WAR) glass card style
|TBA
|2019/06/07
|ShieldsUp
|Teyo, the Shieldmage (WAR) glass card style
|TBA
|2019/05/30
|InnerDemon
|Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (WAR) glass card style
|TBA
|2019/05/23
|OverTheMoon
|Arlinn, Voice of the Pack (WAR) glass card style
|TBA
|2019/04/25
|PlayWarSpark
|3 War of the Spark packs
|TBA
|2019/03/31
|ShinyGoblinPirate
|Fanatical Firebrand (M19) card style
|2023/01/01
|2019/03/31
|SparkleDruid
|Druid of the Cowl (M19) card style
|2023/01/01
|2019/03/30
|FoilFungus
|Deathbloom Thallid (M19) card style
|2023/01/01
|2019/03/29
|ParallaxPotion
|Revitalize (M19) card style
|2023/01/01
|2019/03/29
|SuperScry
|Opt (M19) card style
|2023/01/01
Come back for more MTG Arena Codes that will be update here on this page.
For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.