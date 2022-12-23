By Zen Angeles · 3 min read

In Magic The Gathering Arena, there are always codes that you can immediately redeem to get free packs to test out the latest expansion of the game and here is the current list as of December 2022. These cards will be added to your collection for your usage when you test them out in your games and create your strongest possible deck to compete with online players.

You should grab as many free MTG Arena codes as you can as expanding your entire digital Magic The Gathering card pool can take some time if you are not willing to shell out some money to immediately purchase some packs, much like real cards. It would definitely be a slow process to collect cards by grinding out the gold or premium gems, playing regularly. To help ease out the grind on these cards, here’s a list of all the current codes that provides mostly free packs as well as gold to boost you in your game. Some of the codes also unlock specific cards, cosmetics, and experience boost to help you progress your free Mastery pass further. Playing MTGA will let die hard Magic: The Gathering fans play the game more, especially with readily available online players and the convenience of accessibility of the game, which can be played on PC and mobile phones.

New MTG Arena Codes will be added from time to time (especially with every new expansion), so be sure to bookmark this page and check back later!

Free MTG Arena Rewards

Date Released Rewards 2022/12/13 6 Alchemy: The Brothers’ War packs 2022/12/13 Wastes Basic Land Card

Free MTG Arena Codes

Come back for more MTG Arena Codes that will be update here on this page.

