In Magic The Gathering Arena, there are always codes that you can immediately redeem to get free packs to test out the latest expansion of the game and here is the current list as of December 2022. These cards will be added to your collection for your usage when you test them out in your games and create your strongest possible deck to compete with online players. 

You should grab as many free MTG Arena codes as you can as expanding your entire digital Magic The Gathering card pool can take some time if you are not willing to shell out some money to immediately purchase some packs, much like real cards. It would definitely be a slow process to collect cards by grinding out the gold or premium gems, playing regularly. To help ease out the grind on these cards, here’s a list of all the current codes that provides mostly free packs as well as gold to boost you in your game. Some of the codes also unlock specific cards, cosmetics, and experience boost to help you progress your free Mastery pass further. Playing MTGA will let die hard Magic: The Gathering fans play the game more, especially with readily available online players and the convenience of accessibility of the game, which can be played on PC and mobile phones.

New MTG Arena Codes will be added from time to time (especially with every new expansion), so be sure to bookmark this page and check back later!

Free MTG Arena Rewards

Date ReleasedRewards
2022/12/13Alchemy: The Brothers’ War packs
2022/12/13Wastes Basic Land Card

Free MTG Arena Codes

Date ReleasedCodeRewardsExpiry Date
2022/12/09RepairAndRecharge3000 XP
1000 Gold		2022/12/20
2022/11/15PlayBRO3 The Brothers’ War packsTBA
2022/10/07PlayDMUA
PlayDMUAlchemy		3 Alchemy: Dominaria packsTBA
2022/09/01PlayDMU3 Dominaria United packsTBA
2022/07/07PlayHBG3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldurs Gate packsTBA
2022/06/02PlayAlchemyNewCapenna3 Alchemy: New Capenna packsTBA
2022/05/16CabarettiAllianceCabaretti SleeveTBA
2022/05/16RiveteerBlitzRiveteers SleeveTBA
2022/05/16ObscuraConniveObscura SleeveTBA
2022/05/16MaestroCasualtyMaestros SleeveTBA
2022/05/16BrokerShieldBrokers SleeveTBA
2022/04/28PlaySNC3 Streets of New Capenna packsTBA
2022/04/08InformationIsPowerObscura SleeveTBA
2022/04/08CrimeIsAnArtFormMaestros SleeveTBA
2022/04/08AlwaysFinishTheJobRiveteers SleeveTBA
2022/04/08FunIsntFreeCabaretti SleeveTBA
2022/04/08ReadTheFinePrintBrokers SleeveTBA
2022/03/17PlayNEOAlchemy3 Alchemy: Kamigawa packsTBA
2022/02/10PlayNEO3 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packsTBA
2021/11/11PlayVOW3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packsTBA
2021/09/16PlayMID3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packsTBA
2021/07/08PlayDND3 Forgotten Realms packsTBA
2021/04/15PlayStrixhaven3 Strixhaven: School of Mages packsTBA
2021/03/25DebateDuelistsSilverquill SleeveTBA
2021/03/25ArtClubPrismari SleeveTBA
2021/03/25SwampPunksWitherbloom SleeveTBA
2021/03/25MathWhizzesQuandrix SleeveTBA
2021/03/25RockJocksLorehold SleeveTBA
2021/01/28PlayKaldheim3 Kaldheim packsTBA
2020/11/12TryKaladesh1 Kaladesh Remastered PackTBA
2020/09/17PlayZendikar3 Zendikar Rising packsTBA
2020/06/25PlayM213 Core Set 2021 packsTBA
2020/04/24FNMATHOME1 MTG Arena Promo PackTBA
2020/04/16PlayIkoria3 Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths packsTBA
2020/01/16PlayTheros3 Theros Beyond Death packsTBA
2019/09/26PlayEldraine3 Throne of Eldraine packsTBA
2019/07/02PlayM203 Core Set 2020 packsTBA
2019/07/02LevelUp2000 Mastery XPTBA
2019/06/21EnlightenMeNarset, Parter of Veils (WAR) glass card styleTBA
2019/06/14WrittenInStoneNahiri, Storm of Stone (WAR) glass card styleTBA
2019/06/07ShieldsUpTeyo, the Shieldmage (WAR) glass card styleTBA
2019/05/30InnerDemonOb Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted (WAR) glass card styleTBA
2019/05/23OverTheMoonArlinn, Voice of the Pack (WAR) glass card styleTBA
2019/04/25PlayWarSpark3 War of the Spark packsTBA
2019/03/31ShinyGoblinPirateFanatical Firebrand (M19) card style2023/01/01
2019/03/31SparkleDruidDruid of the Cowl (M19) card style2023/01/01
2019/03/30FoilFungusDeathbloom Thallid (M19) card style2023/01/01
2019/03/29ParallaxPotionRevitalize (M19) card style2023/01/01
2019/03/29SuperScryOpt (M19) card style2023/01/01

Come back for more MTG Arena Codes that will be update here on this page.

