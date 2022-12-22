By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

When it comes to the 2019 NBA Draft Class, no one would pay much attention to Bol Bol’s stock in the card market over that of Ja Morant or Zion Williamson. After impressing in a single pre-season and fizzling out after, most in the hobby learned the hard way regarding the 7’2″ forward/center. But in a surprising development this season, Bol has managed to take a leap by performing well for the Orlando Magic. As a result, his NBA cards have greatly benefitted from his improvement on the court. We take a look below at how this happened and why collectors should be looking out for Bol Bol rookie cards in the market.

Bol Bol’s breakout season with the Orlando Magic

Even before he entered the NBA, Bol was someone who easily caught the attention of scouts, fans, and collectors in the hobby. Thanks to a wondrous combination of length and respectable ball-handling skills, the son of Manute Bol would go on to have a college career that certainly drew eyes to what he could do. Unfortunately, an injury caused him to slide down to the second round where he was drafted with the 44th pick by the Denver Nuggets.

From there, Bol would have several games where he truly flashed some sort of potential for Mile High City. But even if he wowed the crowd with his performance on the court, it didn’t seem to be enough for Denver’s coaching staff and front office to give home more opportunities to play. Nevertheless, Bol averaged an abysmal 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in the three seasons he got to play for the Nuggets.

Even if he was projected to be a guy with a high upside, Bol never managed to crack the rotation and get consistent minutes for Denver. That’s why the team didn’t bat an eyelash when the forward/center was sent to the Boston Celtics last year in a three-team trade that involved the San Antonio Spurs. At that time, Bol was out due to an injury, which was considered a factor for the Eastern Conference powerhouse to trade him, PJ Dozier, a second-round pick, and cash. This time, though, it was the Orlando Magic who received him in exchange for a second-round draft pick. At that point, NBA card collectors have all but given up on his stock in the market, thinking he’ll just be another bust in a long list of failed prospects.

While there might have been some truth to what everyone thought of Bol, the Orlando Magic could have seen something in the young player that most in the hobby didn’t. In the 32 games Bol played, 27 of them as a starter, the forward/center notched 12.2 points by hitting 59% of his field goals, 40% from beyond the arc, and 77% from the free throw line. He is also contributing 7.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.7 blocks in 26.3 minutes per contest.

Along with those numbers, props should also be given to Bol’s advanced metrics. From his offensive and defensive ratings of -0.5 and -0.4, respectively, last season, he has managed to raise them up to 0.6 and 0.7. This means that whenever Bol is on the court, he is a positive contributor on both offense and defense for the Magic.

Bol Bol in a 135-124 win vs. the Hawks : 21 points on 7-13 shooting, 3-4 from 3, 4-5 from the FT line & 7 rebounds in 27 minutes pic.twitter.com/gcSLYVx88r — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) December 15, 2022

Of course, all these numbers don’t look sexy when compared to how he really performs for Orlando. In a match against the Atlanta Hawks, the young stud came out with guns blazing on the opposing squad. In that contest, the forward/center tallied 21 points by hitting 53% of his field goals and 3 out 4 splashes from the three-point line. He also added 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block to help Orlando come out on top with a 135-124 victory over the Hawks.

Although the Magic aren’t going to contend soon, the young core being formed is very promising. And with the young player showing off this season, it looks like those who kept their Bol rookie cards are going to be justified in their decision. In any case, the numbers are looking good for Bol as he starts to get more comfortable in Orlando.

The current state of Bol Bol rookie cards

As compared to Ja Morant or Zion Williamson cards, those that feature Bol aren’t exactly eye-catchers in the market. While that may be the case, his stock has been quietly rising this season as he continues to impress on the court.

In a three-month graph by Card Ladder, Bol’s PSA 10 Prizm Silver rookie card has gone up from $60 and peaked at $125 before settling down to $73. During that period, Bol’s rookie card has risen by 21% in the NBA card market. All things considered, that’s not a bad development for someone most collectors have already given up on.

The verdict on Bol Bol cards

When looking at the NBA card market, there’s no question that Luka Doncic and Ja Morant are two of the biggest names on top. Joining them are Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, LaMelo Ball, and Anthony Edwards, among others. These guys alone are reason enough not to notice his cards in the hobby. But the thing is, the Orlando Magic star can be a promising stock to invest in.

Since his cards aren’t that expensive now, splurging on them might not be that damaging. If he doesn’t pan out, the loss on these cards might not be bad at all, as compared to buying expensive cards of Doncic or Morant. If the opposite happens and he develops along nicely, the bump to his prices will be rewarding. In any case, it’s best to get the best deals on Bol’s cards in the market to preserve your capital.