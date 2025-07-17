Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is excited for Kevin Durant. While adding a veteran All-Star to his team could yield his first trip to the NBA Finals since his lone season with the Boston Celtics in 2022, Udoka is happy to see Durant in a winning situation with the Rockets. He's eager to get started and says Kevin is, too, as the two reunite from Ime's days as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets and Team USA.

For the first time in Durant's career, Udoka is his head coach, and the Rockets' head coach can't wait to see Durant lead his team by example, just as the veteran Rockets players who came before him did.

“His day-to-day routine is very similar to Fred [Van Vleet] and Dillon [Brooks], and Jeff [Green], and the vets that we brought in,” Udoka said. “I think he takes us to another level with his work ethic. Seeing him in practice in Brooklyn and for Team USA, he would almost go through practice to get to his routine. And then, you see the work he puts in to maintain the level that he's been at. So, that definitely rubs off on guys.

“Just like all our vets did; come in and impart wisdom, and teach his experience with these guys, and it'll be invaluable for these guys to see and learn from him.”

Udoka is very much looking forward to reuniting with Durant in Houston.

“We're both excited to work together again,” Udoka added. “Obviously, he was in a tough situation, looking forward to moving on and very happy to do that with us. He shared that excitement and joy to be back with some guys he already knows back in Texas. We all know about what he brings. No secret there. But, yeah, very happy to get going, very excited about our young guys that he's ready to play with.”

Kevin Durant's take on Ime Udoka before Rockets tenure

Rockets forward Kevin Durant (35) hugs Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka after a game at Toyota Center
The feeling is seemingly mutual. As Kevin Durant joins Ime Udoka and the Rockets, he believes Udoka's defensive approach is improving his players' offense. Durant discussed Udoka, per LeBron James and Steve Nash's Mind The Game podcast.

“I see a lot of coaches being creative defensively, and that's pushing players to become better offensively,” Durant said. “Because when I'm working out, I'm thinking even the man defense is starting to look like a zone a little bit with so many gaps.”

The Rockets are projected to be championship contenders.

