Singer and founder of the popular Canadian band April Wine, Myles Goodwyn, has passed away at the age of 75.

No cause of death has been disclosed, according to Rolling Stone.

The singer's publicist, Eric Alper, said in a statement to the publication, “Myles Goodwyn, singer, guitarist, writer, producer and leader of the multi-Platinum selling rock band April Wine, who shaped and directed the group from its earliest beginnings, has died today at the age of 75 at Noon Atlantic Time. No further details on cause of death, location or funeral details will be disclosed at this time. The family asks for privacy.”

April Wine was formed in 1969 and featured Goodwyn, David Henman, Ritchie Henman, and Jimmy Henman. Fast Train was their first single which was released in 1971. Their next album, On Record, brought the band success with a number-one single, You Could Have Been a Lady.

As for Goodwyn, he was the recipient of the East Coast Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. Additionally, he won the SOCAN National Achievement Award in 2002.

The band posted tributes for him on Facebook. “So long old friend,” is what it says.

The singer's last show with the band was in March. Since then, he helped manage and write for their new album. He apparently stopped being on the road due to the unhealthy lifestyle. He was a diabetic.

April Wine's international success happened in the '70s after a charity concert with the Rolling Stones in Toronto at El Mocambo Club. From this, they went on tour with the Stones, Styx, and Rush.

RIP Myles Goodwyn.